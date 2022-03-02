Terra Price Up 61.9% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $94.70 or 0.00213538 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion and approximately $4.83 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 787,360,549 coins and its circulating supply is 374,102,813 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.