Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.82

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 1072077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 82.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.