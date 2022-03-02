Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.00.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
