Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to post sales of $153.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.10 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $123.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $669.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.25 million to $675.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $802.32 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $821.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,500. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,840. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

