Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIV. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

