Teleflex Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $333.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day moving average of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

