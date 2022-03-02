Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

Shares of TDOC opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

