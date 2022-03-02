TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 10730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.
The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.
About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
