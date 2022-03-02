TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $66.21 million. TechTarget reported sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $312.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

TechTarget stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 140,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

