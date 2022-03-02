TD Securities Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.23.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.38. 299,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.06. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

