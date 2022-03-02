Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $295.00 at UBS Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

Target stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. 223,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The firm has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.56. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

