Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Target alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.32.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.