Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 11656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after acquiring an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

