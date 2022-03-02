Tapmydata Reaches Market Capitalization of $931,965.34 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $931,965.34 and approximately $12.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00226244 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003368 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

