Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.
TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry (Get Rating)
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
