Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

