Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 31st total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TLOFF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

