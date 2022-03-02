Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in February

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

