Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.72 on Wednesday, reaching $484.97. 175,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $332.67 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $456.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.07 and a 200-day moving average of $449.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

