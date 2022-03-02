Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,922,000 after acquiring an additional 234,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.22. 259,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

