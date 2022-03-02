Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,248. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.