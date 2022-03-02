Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. 15,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

