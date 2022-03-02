Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 785 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.70. 339,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.