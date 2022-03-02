Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.07 on Wednesday, reaching $876.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,197,928. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $964.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.07. The stock has a market cap of $880.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

