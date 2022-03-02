S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $87.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.06. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

