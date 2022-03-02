SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $167,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $557.88 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $642.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,122 shares of company stock worth $14,421,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.