Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider George Goodwin Sells 3,777 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. 625,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,527. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 409,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

