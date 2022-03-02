Super Zero Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $367,901.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $367,901.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.92 or 0.06787200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,826,961 coins and its circulating supply is 345,921,898 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

