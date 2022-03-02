Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 68,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,089. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.
About Suntory Beverage & Food (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.