Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,335 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,139,000 after buying an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 76,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,888. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

