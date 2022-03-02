Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,976,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.