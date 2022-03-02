Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 272,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Chubb by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. 30,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,636. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

