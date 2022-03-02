Summit Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

RWR traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,897. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

