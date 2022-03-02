Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUJHY. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 332,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,914. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62.
About Subaru
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
