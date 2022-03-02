Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUJHY. UBS Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 332,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,914. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating ) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

