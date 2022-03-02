Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.79. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stride by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 4,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. Stride has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.