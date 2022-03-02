Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,099. Straumann has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

