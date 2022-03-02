Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.

SSYS opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stratasys by 39.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

