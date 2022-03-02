StockNews.com Upgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.