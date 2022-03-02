StockNews.com Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $118.41 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

