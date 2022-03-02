StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

