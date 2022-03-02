StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SND. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SND stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

