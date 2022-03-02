StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,426,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth $361,000. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

