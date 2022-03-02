StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

