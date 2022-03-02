StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

