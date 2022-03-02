StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE CPHI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.25.
About China Pharma (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.