StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.25.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

