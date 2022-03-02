StockNews.com Downgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Sell

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.22 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $644.71 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

