StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

