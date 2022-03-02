StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.