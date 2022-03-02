StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating ) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

