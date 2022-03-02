StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. CoreCard has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.