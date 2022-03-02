StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of AFI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.50. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

