Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,358 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.
NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.
In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
