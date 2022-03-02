Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,358 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 137 call options.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

