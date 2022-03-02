STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €50.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.45 ($56.69).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €36.95 ($41.51) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.18.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

